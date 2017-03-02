



# Dazzol Make una BMC members take the pictures to Utako, Abuja for una usual analysis. At lease, you now have something to keep you busy.

Governor Ayodele Fayose once again displayed his usual love for roadside food yesterday as he stopped his convoy just to have a taste of Ofada rice.This was how his SA New Media Lere Olayinka captured it.Something for our APC friends to get busy with...Here is Governor Fayose doing justice to IRESI INU EWE (Rice served in leaves) gotten from a roadside food seller at Moferere area of Ado Ekiti few minutes ago.He ate N100 rice and by the time he was leaving, the food seller got N20,000 for service rendered.