Mr Fayose reiterated his commitment to ensuring that Ekiti State under his watch would continue to enjoy the relative peace currently being enjoyed in the state noting that there has never been any case of political killing since he resumed office.



The governor assured the police boss of his readiness to collaborate with the police authorities & other security agencies to rid the state of any form of crimes.



He promised to make available, land and other logistics that will provide a conducive atmosphere for the police to operate optimally in the state.



Earlier, the Commissioner of police, Mr Ghafe said the visit became necessary in order to familiarise with the governor and inform him of the challenges being faced by the police in the state.



He appealed to the governor to release land for their housing units and to have security base for counterterrorism promising that Ekiti State would witness peace during his stay.

