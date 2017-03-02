The All Progressives Congress (APC) has intervened in the rift between Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), and the senate.



In a statement on Tuesday, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the ruling party, said John Oyegun, the national chairman, will lead the “party’s peace mission to the leadership of the national assembly”.



The statement said having watched the situation with “growing concern”, the party found it necessary to intervene.



“The APC has keenly observed the controversy that has trailed the invitation extended to the comptroller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) by the senate,” the statement by Abdullahi read.



“We have watched the issues with growing concern and the expectations that they would be resolved in a manner that would be agreeable to all the parties involved.



“However, we wish to state that at this point, we have found it necessary to intervene. Accordingly, the national chairman, chief John Odigie-Oyegun will lead the party’s peace mission to the leadership of the national assem