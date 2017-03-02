The Nigerian Army has uncovered a plot by Boko Haram terrorists to attack Abuja.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai made the revelation
while receiving Valentine Ozigbo, the managing director and Chief
Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotel in his office on Tuesday.
Buratai said the army has put new security measures in place in Abuja
to protect hotels and national infrastructures and other places that
could be easily attacked.
