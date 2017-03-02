The Nigerian Army has uncovered a plot by Boko Haram terrorists to attack Abuja.



Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai made the revelation while receiving Valentine Ozigbo, the managing director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotel in his office on Tuesday.



Buratai said the army has put new security measures in place in Abuja to protect hotels and national infrastructures and other places that could be easily attacked.