Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » ARMY RESCUES FOUR FEMALES,6 CHILDREN FROM BOKO HARAM IN BORNO
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, March 25, 2017 / comment : 0




Troops of 103 Battalion, 7 Division, Nigerian Army of Operation LAFIYA DOLE along with some Civilian JTF today, conducted clearance operation at Gombole, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State. 


During the operation, the troops neutralized a number of Boko Haram terrorists hiding in the area. They also discovered and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) factory located at the village. 



The team further recovered 3 motorcycles, 4 primed Suicide Vests and 4 stolen military desert camouflage. They rescued 4 females and 6 children from the terrorists.


Unfortunately, a soldier sustained injury and he was evacuated by Nigerian Air Force. The soldier is in stable condition.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú