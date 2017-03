The Arch Bishop of Canterbury today visited President Buhari at Abuja House London.This was a tweet from the President's official twitter handle ."Very pleased to welcome the Most Revd and Rt Hon @JustinWelby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jsRxeafVxM — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 9, 2017"