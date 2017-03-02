Another fire outbreak occurred, on Saturday, at the international wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, but it was quickly quelled.





The incident which broke out at 11:30 a.m., started from the ticketing office of South African airways very close to Etihad airways office, a floor after the departure hall.

The timely intervention of the fire men of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), saved the airport from catching fire in view of the thick smoke that had already enveloped the terminal building with passengers and people around the terminal building scampering for safety.

The incident was attributed to a cable spark, which was observed from the ceiling on top of the airline’s office.





Confirming the incident, on phone, the acting General Manager, Corporate Communications of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, who confirmed that the fire started from the South African office, however, described it as minor, saying the fire was immediately put out.





In a related development, there was confusion on Saturday afternoon, as fire ravaged the Oshodi Lagos office of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).





The fire, which reportedly started from the power house of the agency’s office destroyed the warehouse and almost destroyed the laboratories.





The general manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed the incident .





A warehouse, where chemicals and other materials were stored, was razed in the fire which started around 3.00 p.m.

The fire was later put out by a combined team if firefighters from the Lagos State Fire Service in conjunction with officials of the LASEMA and NAFDAC staff.





The LASEMA boss ,while speaking on the fire said “Investigation at the scene of fire outbreak at Nafdac office, Oshodi revealed that the fire started at about 3.15 p.m. today Saturday 18th March, 2017.





“The inferno started from the power house, escalating to the nearby warehouse where chemicals were stored. Other buildings including the administrative building housing the central laboratory complex of the agency, were salvaged by the combined team of LASEMA and Lagos State Fire Service.





“Officials of NAFDAC also rendered necessary support for the intervention. The fire has been put under control as damping exercise is presently ongoing,” Tiamiyu explained.



