Another 180 Nigerians are expected to return from Libya on Tuesday.



The senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this on Friday while receiving the federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Commission, Sadiya Farouk, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



That is the third batch of Nigerians that will be returning from Libya in the last one month. 171 returned on February 21, while 161 returned on February 14.



In a statement Dabiri-Erewa, said the Federal Government was expecting more migrants back in the country with the current happenings around the world.



She said her office would therefore be working with the commission to sensitise Nigerians on the need to avoid some countries.



She said, “Your visit is timely because we expect more migrants back home. In fact, 180 Nigerians are expected back from Libya on Tuesday.



“With what is going on around the world, it is going to be worse.



“We will work with your commission to continue to sensitise Nigerians on the need for them to know that some places are not just worth it.”



Earlier, Farouk had commended Dabiri-Erewa for her efforts towards ensuring that Nigerians in diaspora are treated with dignity.



She condemned the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa and pledged her commitment to a sustained advocacy to end such unwarranted attacks.



She promised to work with Dabiri-Erewa to educate Nigerians on the dangers of irregular migration.

Farouk said, “These programmes will better inform Nigerians on their options so they can make informed decision and develop realistic expectations when traveling outside the country.



“It is important to note that the issue of sensitisation is an offshoot of the National Migration Dialogue.



“The dialogue highlighted the need to establish a migration desk in all states and local governments which will provide sensitisation from the grassroots level in order to curb the root causes of irregular migration.”



