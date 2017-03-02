The Amnesty International has hailed the Nigerian Government for setting up special board of inquiry into the alleged human rights violation by some personnel of the Nigerian Army.The organization, while describing the move as a good step, said everyone involved in maltreatment of Nigerians should be brought to book without delay.Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, had announced that officers and men of the Nigerian Army who were found guilty of Human Rights abuses, especially in connection with arrested Boko Haram terrorists and members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will not go unpunished.He said: “We are aware that there are some alleged cases of misconduct and abuses by some of our personnel, especially I the early days of the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.“Notably, the Amnesty International reports, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), other groups and individuals have made allegations of human rights violations of arrested Boko Haram terrorists against some of our senior officers and commanders based on which some of them are already suffering discriminations in some quarters.”Reacting to the development in a statement by Isa Sanusi, Media Manager, Amnesty International Nigeria, he said the development was quiet encouraging.‎He said, “This commitment from the Nigerian army to investigate human rights violations carried out by military personnel is encouraging.“With our research showing that members of the Nigerian security forces continue to commit serious violations including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture and other ill-treatment, such an investigation is sorely needed.“The military’s announcement indicates its willingness to bring those responsible for such violations to account, and deliver justice for the many victims.“While this is clearly a positive step, Amnesty International repeats its long-standing recommendation that any inquiry into human rights violations by the Nigerian army should be independent of the military, impartial and thorough, and its findings made public.“All members of the military suspected of criminal responsibility, including for crimes under international law, should be brought to justice in fair trials before civilian courts without recourse to the death penalty.”Source:Daily Post