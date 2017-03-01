Over 6,000 beneficiaries have so far received skills acquisition training under the initiative of wife of the President “Future Assured”. This was made known during a courtesy visit by the Northern Wives Governors Forum (NWGF) to the wife of the President Mrs. Aisha Buhari.





Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari disclosed that it cost an average of two million naira to train between 300-400 individuals, and so far training which lasts from two to six months had held successfully in Lagos and Katsina states, whilst it is currently ongoing in Kano. She further made it known that the training programmes would take place in all the states in the federation.





Mrs. Buhari emphasized the need to empower parents to enable them meet financial obligations towards their children.





She further thanked them for their prayers for the progress of the country.





Earlier, the chairperson of the forum, Mrs. Asma’u Abdul Azeez Yari intimated the wife of the President that the meeting was the first of its kind to hold this year, she said they deliberated on matters that needed urgent attention, top of which was how to curtail the rising drug problem in the Northern Nigeria. She said training and advocacy would be the first step which would involve all stake holders in the states after which a two day programme would be flagged off. A help line is also to be set up to provide assistance to drug users.



