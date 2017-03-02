vilian.



It was learnt that the jealous boyfriend also made an attempt to shoot the civilian before his gun failed him during which process the yet-to-be identified lover escaped and raised the alarm, attracting other soldiers in the neighbourhood to the scene.



Speaking on the matter , the Command Public Relations Officer, Wing Commander Emmanuel Iheoma said the incident happened between two soldiers.



Iheoma said: “ACM, Kalu B.A shot an Air Woman, Oladipupo at 6.06am this morning (yesterday). She was taken to 161 NAF hospital located in the base and was later referred to the Benue State Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi where she died.

Her corpse has been deposited at the NAF hospital mortuary while the accused, Kalu has been arrested and detained at Air Provost Squadron.





