Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » AIG ZONE 2 MEETS WITH DPOs ,ORDERS STOP TO KIDNAPPING IN LAGOS STATE
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, March 10, 2017 / comment : 0



The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Kayode Aderanti, mni yesterday March 9, 2017 met with area commanders and divisional police officers (DPOs) within Lagos state at the Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan Lagos.

The AIG charged officers to have firm control of their respective jurisdiction, warning that any DPO who is found guilty of dereliction of duty would be promptly sanctioned and redeployed.

AIG Aderanti, mni listed some black spots within the state got through credible intelligence and has instructed that such black spots be raided with a view to putting an end to criminality within the state.

He also encouraged his officer and men to practice visibility policing as a way of boosting the confidence of the populace in the police force while equally advising them to learn from the recent ethnic crisis in Ife, Osun State and ensure ethnic harmony within their domains.

The AIG finally warned in unequivocal terms that kidnapping within the state must become a thing of the past, charging officers to be alive to their responsibility of curtailing the ugly trend.

Also at the meeting was the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Fatai Owoseni.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú