The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Kayode Aderanti, mni yesterday March 9, 2017 met with area commanders and divisional police officers (DPOs) within Lagos state at the Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan Lagos.





The AIG charged officers to have firm control of their respective jurisdiction, warning that any DPO who is found guilty of dereliction of duty would be promptly sanctioned and redeployed.





AIG Aderanti, mni listed some black spots within the state got through credible intelligence and has instructed that such black spots be raided with a view to putting an end to criminality within the state.





He also encouraged his officer and men to practice visibility policing as a way of boosting the confidence of the populace in the police force while equally advising them to learn from the recent ethnic crisis in Ife, Osun State and ensure ethnic harmony within their domains.





The AIG finally warned in unequivocal terms that kidnapping within the state must become a thing of the past, charging officers to be alive to their responsibility of curtailing the ugly trend.



