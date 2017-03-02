Following the recent mortal clash in Ile-Ife, Osun State and the imperative to avoid a reprisal in line with the mandate of the Nigeria Police to maintain law and order and to prevent crime, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG C.K Aderanti, mni yesterday 23rd of March, 2017 visited the Hausa Community in Sagamu, Ogun State.





The AIG who explained that he was mandated by the Inspector General of Police, IGP. Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni to pay the visit urged everyone to shun violence and embrace peaceful co-existence, assuring them of the readiness of the Police at all times to ensure security of lives and property.





The Seriki Hausawa of Shagamu, Alhaji Innua Garba appreciated the AIG’s visit and said it is first of its kind. He stated that the leadership of the Force has demonstrated by the AIG’s visit that the concept of community policing the force is advocating is real and genuine. He promised that they will continue to ensure that peace reigns in their domain as he reiterates that anyone or group of people that wants to foment trouble will be handed over to the Police. He assures the AIG of peaceful co-existence with host community.





Greatly impressed by the AIG’s gesture, the Remo Traditional Council and the Igbo Community in Sagamu led by Chief Gilbert Chukwuma made solidarity attendance at the function, pledging to support the Police in the collective fight against crime and criminality.