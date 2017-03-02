It was a night glamour yesterday as the 2016 Annual Global Excellence Award was held in Lagos.

The glamorous event was attended by the who is who in the politics,entertainment,media and corporate world.





The event which featured a night of Music and Comedy was used to honour individuals and organizations that have excelled in their various fields of endeavor in the past one year.





Anchored by ace comedian Gbenga Adeyinka 1st,the Publisher of Global Excellen ce Magazine,Mr Mayor Akinpelu used the occasion to thank all attendees and readers of the global for consistently supporting the magazine all these years.









He assured the audience that better days lie ahead as the magazine continues to pride itself as one of the most read soft sell medium in the country.









Big winners at the event held at Balmora Event Centre ,Oregun road ,Lagos were Access Bank Plc (Best Bank of the Year 2015) received on behalf of the Bank by Mr Abdul Iyomo (Head,Corporate Communications), Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo of Fidelity Bank Plc (Best Bank MD of the Year) received by Chairles Aigbe (GM, Corporate Communications ),AMCON Plc (Best Agency of the Year) received by Jude Nwauzor (Head ,Corporate Communications ) and Amen Estate,Ajah Lagos (Real Estate of the Year) received by Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi (Chairman ,CEO Amen Estate ).SIFAX Group (Company of the Year ) etc.









Some of the dignitaries in attendance were Senator Mamora Olorunnimbe,Hon Funmilyao Tejuosho and Members of Lagos State House of Assembly,Nasir Ramon (Head,Media UBA Plc ),Emeka Opara (VP,Corporate Communications,CSR Airtel Nigeria),Habib Aruna ,Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos,Media topguns Gani Kayode Balogun GKB,Biodun Kupoluyi ,Deji Balogun ,Seun Olokotuyi ,Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband ,Commander RRS Lagos,ACP Tunji Disu,Madam Kofo ,President of Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria Chris Kehinde Nwandu (CKN) among others.



