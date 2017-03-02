s-1400hrs and on Sunday, 5th March 2017 by 0700hrs-1400hrs.

TRAFFIC DIVERSION PLAN.



*Motorist entering Abeokuta through Interchange-Siun- Kobape-Oke Mosan axis are diverted towards Ijeun Lukosi, after Federal Secretariat and exit through PHCN Office, on Abiola-Way.



*Motorist within Abeokuta metropolis going towards Oke-Mosan-Kobape-Siun axis should avoid going through Kuto but through Ijaiye-Iyana Motuary-Abiola Way (PHCN Office)- Ijeun Lu kosi and exit at Oke-Mosan enroute Kobape-Siun-Interchange.



*Motorist coming into Abeokuta through Obantoko and going towards Oke-Mosan- Siun axis should also avoid plying Kuto but should go through Ijaiye-Iyana Mortuary-Abiola Way(PHCN Office)- Ijeun Lu kosi to exit at Oke-Mosan enroute Kobape-Siun-Interchange.



However, those for the afore-mentioned programme should please avail themselves of the parking space provided at MKO Abiola Stadium to park their vehicles, from where they would board a bus which will convey them to the venue of the programme.



The same thing applies to motorist entering Abeokuta through the Sango-Ota axis of the Old Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway. They should also park their vehicles at MKO Abiola Stadium, where buses are available to convey them to the venue of the programme.



*Motorist entering Abeokuta through the Sagamu Interchange-Siun-Kobape axis for the progamme and who are not VVIP's, are requested to park their vehicles at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, where buses are waiting to convey them to the venue of the programme.



Motorists are further advised to follow the erected diversional signs as TRACE Corps Operatives would be on ground to manage, control and regulate traffic at designated diversional routes.



While thanking the motoring public for their cooperation and understanding, we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Signed.

Public/ Media Relations Unit

TRACE Corps.

For: TRACE Corps Commander/CEO

This is to inform the Motoring Public that due to the envisaged increase in human and vehicular movement into Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital, on the occasion of the 80th Birthday of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, and the official opening of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, there would be temporary diversion of traffic today Saturday, 4th March 2017, by 0700hr