Less than 24 hours 41 Nigerian girls who were victims of human trafficking to Europe were deported to the country from Mali, another 97 Nigerians have been brought back from South Africa Monday night.



Amongst the 97 deportees that came from South Africa, six of the deportees were returned into the country for drug offences; 10 were arrested and deported for criminal offences while others committed immigration offences in the Southern African country.



The deportees comprising males and females arrived Murtala Muhammed International Airport at night on Monday with a chartered aircraft with the registration number GBB710 from Johannesburg, South Africa. The deportees are 95 males and two females.



Those deported for drug and criminal offences were immediately handed over to police for further prosecution while others with civil cases were left to go home after proofing by the officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the airport.



Before the 97 deportees from South Africa touched down, a total of 41 Nigerian girls who were victims of human trafficking to Europe had been deported to the country.



They also arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport , Lagos on Monday aboard a military transport aircraft otherwise known as Hercules C139 marked with registration number Nigerian Air Force 913.