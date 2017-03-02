In its tradition of satisfying its subscribers with sublime entertainment, telecoms giant, Globacom has packaged 54 mega music and comedy shows to be hosted by 54 cities across Nigeria.

The shows will run for six months and has first rated music and comedy artistes who will serenade the network's teeming current and prospective customers.

Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour, a music concert, will feature the creme de la creme in the nation's music industry just as Glo Laffta Fest, a comedy event, will showcase accomplished humour merchants on the African continent.

Among the first rated artistes who will perform at the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour are Olamide, Flavour, Runtown, Omawumi, Yemi Alade, PSquare, Phyno, Timaya, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Di'Ja and Kiss Daniel while comedians as Gordons, Basketmouth, Bovi, Salvador from Uganda, I Go Dye, Dan D Humorous, Bash, Seyi Law, Omobaba, Acapella, Senator, Helen Paul, Osama, Princewill, Mr Patrick, Frank D Don, MC Tagwaye, Kenny Blaq, Funky Mallam, Arinze Baba, 2CanTalk, Maleke, Still Ringing and AB Simple will feature at the comedy shows.

Globacom in a statement in Lagos disclosed that the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour and Glo Laffta Fest comedy shows will commence on April 7 across 27 Nigerian cities.

Benin city will host the debut Glo Mega Music Concert on Friday, April 7, at the Best Western Hotel, Etete Layout, Benin City, while the first Glo Laffta Fest will hold at the Eko Hotels Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday, April 9.

Globacom explained that the two shows will run concurrently mainly on Saturdays and Sundays, with the Glo Mega Music Concert holding on Saturdays, and Glo Laffta Fest show on Sundays.

The shows will also hold in Ikeja, Ikorodu, FESTAC and Ajah all in Lagos; Awka; Owerri; Asaba; Calabar; Enugu; Aba; Port Harcourt; Suleja, Kubwa and FCT, all in Abuja; Ibadan; Ijebu Ode; Abeokuta; Ekpoma; Kaduna; Akure; Lokoja; and Ayingba.

Said the company, "We are running the spectacular shows as a way of saying thank you to our teeming subscribers across the country for their loyalty, support and abiding faith in the Glo brand over the years."

The company enthused, "We are proud to say that never before has any corporate body assembled this array of stars for a six-month music and comedy shows like Globacom has done for the two shows. This makes the twin mega shows very unique."

In the same vein, the trio of Juliet Ibrahim, Joselyn Dumas and Mercy Johnson will anchor the shows, while Nollywood stars like Kanayo O. Kanayo, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Ebube Nwagbo, Funke Akindele, Odunlade Adekola, Sani Danja will add pep to the shows.

"The shows are specially designed to celebrate and reward our teeming subscribers and to demonstrate to them that we will spare no efforts at delighting them at all times as they are the reason why we are in business. The icing on the cake is that all these array of mega stars will be entertaining our esteemed subscribers in all the locations free of charge", the telecommunications giant added.

Subscribers who desire to be invited for the Glo Mega Music Tour are required to use N3,000 one month preceding each show and text "Music" and their preferred location to 207. A subscriber who wishes to attend the Ibadan event for example, should text "Music Ibadan" to 207.

Subscribers wishing to attend the Glo Lafta Fest shows are also encouraged to use N3,000 before the show and send "LOL" to a short code, 240. For example, any subscriber who desires to attend the Ijebu Ode show should text “LOL Ijebu Ode” to 240.



















