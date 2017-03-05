A policeman and four others were reportedly killed yesterday in a bank robbery at Ogbagi in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State.



An eyewitness said explosives were used to destroy the new generation bank’s entrance.



He said an undisclosed amount of money was carted away as the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air.



The branch was relocated from Ogbagi to Ikare some years ago but was returned to Ogbagi about a year ago.



A community leader, Chief Eli Olorunsola, called on the government to be more proactive as incessant bank robberies were affecting economic activities.



Efforts to speak with Ogbagi Divisional Police Officer (DPO) failed.



Last year, nearly all banks in Ikare Akoko were robbed and more than 10 persons and six policemen killed.