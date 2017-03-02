An accident scene in the past

The Nigeria Police have confirmed 35 people dead in Adamawa State after an overloaded truck conveying humans and cows plunged into a river on Sunday

The Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa, SP Othman Abubakar daid late yesterday that the 35 people died in the Ngurore accident while 23 sustained injuries.

A witnesses said the incident happened at night when

‎

the truck lost control on the Ngurore bridge on the Yola-Numan road and plunged into the river which currently has very little water.

Some residents had before the police comment put the casualty figure at 32, saying they saw 32 corpses and at least 30 injured persons who were taken to hospitals in Yola.

The Adamawa Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adegoke Adetunji however put the casualty figure at 15, with ‘many people’ sustaining injuries.

‎

“On arrival at the scene, we discovered that it was a truck carrying cows and passengers that lost control and fell into the drying river,” the commander said.

Source :Daily Trust