President Muhammadu Buhari, had written to the Senate, seeking the confirmation of appointment of 19 RECs and reappointment of 8 others

This is, in accordance with sections 14(3)(a) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

Immediately the motion was moved for the confirmation of the nominees, on Tuesday, the Senators took to their turns to lambast what they described as “affront” on the part of the executive.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North), who led the debate on the motion, accused the executive of looking down on the legislature.

The lawmakers were specifically pained that, the EFCC boss, Magu, was still being allowed by the President to act as Chairman of the anti-graft agency, even when the Senate had long rejected him.

They argued that, the principle of separation of powers was under threat and there was urgent need to put things in the right perspectives.

Speaker after Speaker, the lawmakers vowed not to confirm any of the nominees, until their decision on Magu was duly implemented by the President.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, however, saved the day, when he interceded that the confirmation should rather be stepped down and not total rejection, until the executive would be adequately briefed on the recent workings of the Senate.

With the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, corroborating Saraki’s stance, the Lawmakers, therefore, resolved to step down action on the confirmation for 2 weeks, until when the President would fully implement their earlier decision.

See the full list of the nominees here :

1. Prof. Godswill Obioma – Abia (New Appointment)

2. Ibrahim Abdullahi – Adamawa (New Appointment)

3. Alhaji Ahmad Makama – Bauchi (Reappointment)

4. James Iorliam Apam – Benue (New Appointment)

5. Barr. Mike A. Igini – Delta (Reappointment)

6. Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji – Ebonyi (New Appointment)

7. Dr. Ilo Joseph Valentine Chuks – Enugu (New Appointment)

8. Hussaini Halilu Pai – FCT (Reappointment)

9. Sadiq Abubakar Musa – Kaduna (Reappointment)

10. Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa – Kano (Reappointment)

11. Dr. (Mrs.) Asmau Sani Maikudi – Katsina (New Appointment)

12. Dr. Mahmuda Isah – Kebbi (New Appointment)

13. Prof. Samuel G. Egwu – Kogi (New Appointment)

14. Amb. (Dr.) Rufus O. Akeju – Lagos (Reappointment)

15. Prof. Mustapha Zubairu – Niger (New Appointment)

16. Agboke Mutiu Olaleke – Ogun (New Appointment)

17. Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun – Ondo (Reappointment)

18. AbdulGaniyu Olayinka Raji – Oyo (New Appointment)

19. Prof. Riskuwa A. Shehu – Sokoto (New Appointment)

20. Barr. Kasim Gana Geidam – Yobe (Reappointment)

21. Ahmad Bello Mahmud – Zamfara (New Appointment)

22. Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda – Plateau (New Appointment)

23. Umar Ibrahim – Taraba (New Appointment)

24. Mr. Emeka Ononamadu Joseph – Imo (New Appointment)

25. Obo O. Effanga – Cross River (New Appointment)

26. Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu – Anambra (New Appointment)

27. Dr. Briyai O. Frankland – Bayelsa (New Appointment).

