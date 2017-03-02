Select Menu

» » » 2 YEARS AFTER ELECTION:CKN NEWS READERS RATE MUHAMMADU BUHARI
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Tuesday March 28th 2017 marked exactly two years since President Muhammadu Buhari was elected by Nigerians.

As a way forward,CKN news readers across the globe were asked to assess the two years of President Muhammadu Buhari after the election (He was sworn in on 29th May 2015).

These were the options and their reactions

A.EXCELLENT .B.GOOD.C.POOR.D.AVERAGE

Nnamudi Providence Very very very Poor
Like · Reply · 1 · Yesterday at 6:57am
Abaelu Ike-Anthony Junior
Comr Chuma
Comr Chuma Hahahha this guy self
Like · Reply · 18 hrs
Henrietta Iwerunmor
Henrietta Iwerunmor The worst govt Nigeria ever had
Like · Reply · 2 · Yesterday at 7:00am
Adeniyi Joshua Niyi Agape
Augustine Madumere
Oby Sure
Jude Jäyßößös Odibeli
Paul Uzeh
Paul Uzeh It has no grading just like the "NEPA certificate "
Like · Reply · 1 · Yesterday at 7:04am
Jonathan Uwadiegwu
Jonathan Uwadiegwu True speech. Hahaha...
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Chijioke Aluka
Happiness Ikwueme
Josiah Opene-Terry
Josiah Opene-Terry Excellent....

He behaved exactly the way we said he would behave...
Like · Reply · 1 · Yesterday at 7:06am
Clementina Okumoku
Njoku Bright Joe
Akin Ayilara
Ike Amaefula
Wahab Adelaja Kazeem
Wahab Adelaja Kazeem @CKN I was waiting and watching out for you to say something on this issue: Biko explain to us, how can someone serve in year 1999 and graduate in year 2000? Nigerians need answers o.
Like · Reply · Yesterday at 7:10am
Ayo Fadimu
Ayo Fadimu He served in 2001
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Festus Okonkwo
UgoGod Mike
UgoGod Mike Very very poor
Like · Reply · Yesterday at 7:16am
Kola Diamond Lawal
Odebunmi OluKunle Solomon
Gbolabo Ogunleye
Popoola Motolani
Ruth Ezeh
Ruth Ezeh Advanced Poor.
Like · Reply · 2 · Yesterday at 7:22am
Lawrence Tope Delaw
Lawrence Tope Delaw far far better than previous govt,,so I rated it good.
Like · Reply · 1 · Yesterday at 7:23am
Mike Okechukwu
Mike Okechukwu See urself
Like · Reply · 21 hrs
Chika Kenneth Odigwe
Chika Kenneth Odigwe Very poor is been kind with words. There is no government.
Like · Reply · 4 · Yesterday at 7:23am
Reginald Ukam NG
Chris Chukwudi
Ola Bakare
Ola Bakare Average, its now on standstill
Like · Reply · 1 · 23 hrs
Bunmi Bevlyn Ogunleyimu
Bunmi Bevlyn Ogunleyimu Horror movies(Advance poor, tragic too)
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Oliver Onyibe
Oliver Onyibe F. Abysmal failure
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Chukwuemeka Osuigwe
Chukwuemeka Osuigwe Monumental failure amd tragic
Like · Reply · 1 · 23 hrs
Tokunbo Peters
Tokunbo Peters Disastrous!
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Vivian Aigwas
Vivian Aigwas Poor, hunger and starvation.
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Rexkennedy Saltlove
Ogunleye Joshua
Isma'il Alhassan
Isma'il Alhassan An Excellent
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Vivien Adaeze
Promise Ebong
Jonathan Uwadiegwu
Jonathan Uwadiegwu C very poor
Like · Reply · 1 · 23 hrs
Jonathan Uwadiegwu
Jonathan Uwadiegwu All d abokis are typing excellent. Meanwhile d answer is very "c,poor"
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Vivian Aigwas
Vivian Aigwas I have never beg food, and i will never cos God is on our side. This government will not bring me and my generation down.
Like · Reply · 1 · 23 hrs
Jonathan Uwadiegwu
Jonathan Uwadiegwu Amen ooooooooo
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Jonathan Uwadiegwu
Jonathan Uwadiegwu Please be honest for once
Like · Reply · 1 · 23 hrs
Chamberlain Masi
Chamberlain Masi Excellently tragic
Like · Reply · 1 · 23 hrs
George Raymond Amani
Nda Aaron
Nda Aaron Excellent
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Pst Amos Mcroy
Pst Amos Mcroy Woeful is the right word
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Amarachi Onyemauwa
Fadare Johnson Tolulope
Anthony Ubani
Anthony Ubani Human life is the most important quotient. To the extent that human lives are been wasted daily by herdsmen since the coming of this government, I rate them "extremely poor"
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Perfect-Prince Eze
Ifeanyi Ude Okocha
Ifeanyi Ude Okocha Haba! #VeryPoor no follow for the option na ... Lol! Oga CKN, abi you go increase the options because some people no fit rate, because the correct option is not there ... #ighotago?
Like · Reply · 1 · 23 hrs
Nkem Augustina Amadi-Chukwuemeka
Nkem Augustina Amadi-Chukwuemeka Very poor, the worst ever, government without plans
Like · Reply · 2 · 23 hrs
Susan Azoro
Susan Azoro Pooooor.
Like · Reply · 2 · 23 hrs
Chigolum Victor
Chigolum Victor Fantastically and monumental failure in all ramifications.
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Igwe Kenn-Chibuzo Simon
Igwe Kenn-Chibuzo Simon Why you no put "E-Fail"
Like · Reply · 23 hrs · Edited
Charles Osagu
Ken Mcphail
Ken Mcphail Poor.

Failure.
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Austin Chukwu Onyeka
Austin Chukwu Onyeka Options not here .....worse than volcanic eruption
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Okafor Michae Chibuzor
Victor Onyenkeadi
Victor Onyenkeadi If I don't want to b bias. This government is accomplished all their promises in reverse order "opposite of their mandate". I am giving them non of the above.
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Sandra Ubazonu
Jeremiah Asuqwo
Jeremiah Asuqwo Very poor.
Like · Reply · 23 hrs
Okoli Paul
Okoli Paul The worst government in the history of this stagnant country called Nigeria.
Like · Reply · 22 hrs
Hope Obioma Opara
Hope Obioma Opara Do you want DSS or EFCC come calling. No comment until after 4 years
Like · Reply · 1 · 22 hrs
Abiodun Waheed
Abiodun Waheed Extra ordinary poor
Like · Reply · 22 hrs
Igwebuike Chukwuma
Evbodaghe Tony Ikhide-Etoni
Kido Uzochi
Chigbu Ngozichukwukanma
Chigbu Ngozichukwukanma The wost mistake ever in history
Like · Reply · 22 hrs
Sunshine Mary
Sunshine Mary I go for A(excellence) The best government so far,at least all Nigerians rich or poor have suddenly become prayer warriors. my boss did not have time for herself let alone praying in Jonathan's era,but today,she pray everyday begging naira to gain strength more. :P
Like · Reply · 4 · 22 hrs · Edited
Odiong Ekanem
Sarah Ibrahim Ayasal
Mike Nliam
Mike Nliam Horrible!
Like · Reply · 22 hrs
Kennedy C Duru
Kennedy C Duru very very poor
Like · Reply · 21 hrs
Chika Ezeoke
Chika Ezeoke Very poor
Like · Reply · 21 hrs
Linus Edeigba
Edet Etekamba
Edet Etekamba Excellently Poor
Like · Reply · 21 hrs
Yaqub Alli
Chris Kehinde Nwandu
Mfon Onyewuchi
Mfon Onyewuchi CKN, u dey ask? Even the blind can see.
Like · Reply · 21 hrs
Ashandy Shandy
Ashandy Shandy Not good enough
Beyond expectations
Like · Reply · 21 hrs
Smart Uba
Smart Uba HARDSHIP EVERYWHERE
Like · Reply · 21 hrs
Uche Austin Anomneze-George
Uche Austin Anomneze-George Dead and dubious 🦇
Like · Reply · 21 hrs
'Dele Dele-Olukoju
'Dele Dele-Olukoju He's not been there two years na! He was sworn-in May 29, 2015. 😀
Like · Reply · 1 · 20 hrs
Charles Arnold
Charles Arnold Ah ah Mr Olukoju, what aaaaaapin. Should we wait till may 29? No vex ooo I just dey pass.
Like · Reply · 19 hrs
'Dele Dele-Olukoju
'Dele Dele-Olukoju Nope, just for us to be accurate, no need to rush. If you want to assess him today, please feel free to do so. But if you open with "exactly two years ago today", you're giving the impression he's been there for two years which isn't accurate.
Like · Reply · 18 hrs
Prince Martinson
Ofestyle Bosh
Ofestyle Bosh C.poor
Like · Reply · 1 · 20 hrs
Akinsanya Olumide
Akinsanya Olumide We hear u
Like · Reply · 1 · 17 hrs
Ofestyle Bosh
Babasola Kuti
Babasola Kuti Poor
Like · Reply · 1 · 20 hrs
Rafiki Kester Brown
Sadiq Mohammad Jamiu
Survivor Seed Anne
Adaora Nikki Mbanugo
Tony Opara
Akinsanya Olumide
Akinsanya Olumide Take the statics of those that gave a negative remarks on 2yrs of Buhari on your wall Chris Kehinde Nwandu Ckn. You wl agree with me that majority are from a particular region. It tells you the pains of losing a brother in such a position is still fighting back.....

For me. PMB 2yrs is a success story.
Like · Reply · 17 hrs
Francis Ibiam
Francis Ibiam I have nobody in govt but no positive change around me
Like · Reply · 1 hr
Ernest Iz Okani
Fidelia Oradiegwu
Fidelia Oradiegwu Nauseating
Like · Reply · 16 hrs
Samuel B. Aremu
Samuel B. Aremu D. Average
Like · Reply · 15 hrs
Akeeb Adekunle Alabi Iwo
Jo Akande
Jo Akande V good?
Like · Reply · 15 hrs
Lizzy Odiohamma
Princess Gloria Amaka Idara
Greyne Anosike
Olusegun Omoyayi
Olusegun Omoyayi Things are going as planned. Right now, the aftermath of the ethnic clash in Ile Ife is an indices. If we are already in trouble our God will bail us out.
Like · Reply · 12 hrs
Awe Adekunle Whaler
Ibrahim Suleiman
Ibrahim Suleiman C,POSITIVELY POOR.
Like · Reply · 8 hrs
Tony Martins Uzor
Tony Martins Uzor C. Poor.
But for me, Nigeria is presently being run by a BID government!
Like · Reply · 5 hrs
Anthony Elikene
Anthony Elikene I choose F - very very poor. You forgot to put F
Like · Reply · 5 hrs
Francis Ibiam
Francis Ibiam D
Like · Reply · 1 hr

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
