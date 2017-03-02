As a way forward,CKN news readers across the globe were asked to assess the two years of President Muhammadu Buhari after the election (He was sworn in on 29th May 2015).
These were the options and their reactions
A.EXCELLENT .B.GOOD.C.POOR.D.AVERAGE
Nnamudi Providence Very very very Poor
Paul Uzeh It has no grading just like the "NEPA certificate "
Josiah Opene-Terry Excellent....
He behaved exactly the way we said he would behave...
Wahab Adelaja Kazeem @CKN I was waiting and watching out for you to say something on this issue: Biko explain to us, how can someone serve in year 1999 and graduate in year 2000? Nigerians need answers o.
Lawrence Tope Delaw far far better than previous govt,,so I rated it good.
Chika Kenneth Odigwe Very poor is been kind with words. There is no government.
Jonathan Uwadiegwu All d abokis are typing excellent. Meanwhile d answer is very "c,poor"
Vivian Aigwas I have never beg food, and i will never cos God is on our side. This government will not bring me and my generation down.
Anthony Ubani Human life is the most important quotient. To the extent that human lives are been wasted daily by herdsmen since the coming of this government, I rate them "extremely poor"
Nkem Augustina Amadi-Chukwuemeka Very poor, the worst ever, government without plans
Victor Onyenkeadi If I don't want to b bias. This government is accomplished all their promises in reverse order "opposite of their mandate". I am giving them non of the above.
Okoli Paul The worst government in the history of this stagnant country called Nigeria.
Hope Obioma Opara Do you want DSS or EFCC come calling. No comment until after 4 years
Sunshine Mary I go for A(excellence) The best government so far,at least all Nigerians rich or poor have suddenly become prayer warriors. my boss did not have time for herself let alone praying in Jonathan's era,but today,she pray everyday begging naira to gain strength more. :P
'Dele Dele-Olukoju He's not been there two years na! He was sworn-in May 29, 2015. 😀
Charles Arnold Ah ah Mr Olukoju, what aaaaaapin. Should we wait till may 29? No vex ooo I just dey pass.
'Dele Dele-Olukoju Nope, just for us to be accurate, no need to rush. If you want to assess him today, please feel free to do so. But if you open with "exactly two years ago today", you're giving the impression he's been there for two years which isn't accurate.
Akinsanya Olumide Take the statics of those that gave a negative remarks on 2yrs of Buhari on your wall Chris Kehinde Nwandu Ckn. You wl agree with me that majority are from a particular region. It tells you the pains of losing a brother in such a position is still fighting back.....
For me. PMB 2yrs is a success story.
Olusegun Omoyayi Things are going as planned. Right now, the aftermath of the ethnic clash in Ile Ife is an indices. If we are already in trouble our God will bail us out.
Tony Martins Uzor C. Poor.
But for me, Nigeria is presently being run by a BID government!
