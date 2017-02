The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is seen here today adddressing a cross section of State House Correspondents over the health situation of his boss,President Muhammadu Buhari.The Vice President informed them that he has spoken to the President on phone and that he is doing great.He declined to disclose the nature of President Buhari's illness or when he is expected back home.It will be recalled that the President yesterday wrote to the Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives intimating them of his desire to stay a little longer in the UK on doctors advise.