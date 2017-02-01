Mrs. Ata Buhari yesterday accidentally killed her 18- month-old baby after she mistakenly gave him kerosene to drink instead of water.



The tragic incident occurred at Iguma Street off Orewere Street, Medical Stores Road in Egor local government.



Sources said Israel Buhari had cried to his kerosene-selling mother he wanted to drink water.



The source said his mother gave him water stored in a beverage can, not realising it contained kerosene.

It was learnt the boy spat out the content immediately he tasted it, making the mother to realise her mistake.



Few minutes later, the child was said to have complained of stomach pain before he turned white in the eyes.



Some neighbors were said to have come to the distraught mother’s aid and gave him palm oil before he was rushed to a hospital in the area where he died few hours later.



Speaking to newsmen in tears, Mrs. Buhari, who hails from Kogi State, explained that one of her children filled an empty can of beverage with water which they took to store.



She said she had a similar container of beverage with which she stored kerosene kept in her shop.



She said she picked the one filled with kerosene when her child complained of thirst.