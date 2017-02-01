ng she just needs to understand that as a Muslim, he is entitled to marry more than one wife. She became hostile towards him.



Eventually, Mubarak married his second wife on the 28 of January 2017.He however accommodated her in Fillin Sukwa area of Jos, a distant from his first wife's home. Mubarak as promised ensured equity, fairness, impartiality and justice amongst his two wives.



On Monday 20th of February, after returning from his second wife 's home, Hafsat the first wife asked Mubarak to go back to where he was coming from (his second wife's home).



Knowing she doesn't have the capacity to beat him up, he did not oblige her. She told him if he doesn't go back, he would regret it. True to her words, she locked the door, when he tried opening the door with his own key, she emptied a pot of boiling water on husband back..

