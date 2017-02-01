Select Menu

WHY I VISITED IBB IN MINNA....ATIKU ABUBAKAR
Posted date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, and a former Vice President Atiku Abubakar  met in Minna, the Niger State capital, Tuesday.

Paul Ibe, Mr. Abubakar’s spokesman, said his principal paid a courtesy call on Mr. Babangida to check on his health.

Gen Babangida returned to Nigeria penultimate Sunday after seven weeks on medical vacation in Switzerland.

Mr. Abubakar had to pay him a visit to check on him and see how his recovery had been, Mr. Ibeh said.

“Don’t forget, he visited the families of Abdulkadir Kure when he died a few weeks back,” Mr. Ibe said. “But IBB was not around then so he had to return to Minna now that the former leader is back from medical trip.”

Mr. Kure was a former governor of Niger State who died on January 8 at 60.

Mr. Ibe said Nigerians should not read any further meanings to the courtesy call.

