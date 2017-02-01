



"Yesterday, 6 men from the DSS came to deliver a verbal invitation for me to attend their office at CMB Road, Shangisha today.



I have packed a day-bag, just in case they decide to add me to the exclusive club of detained opposition voices.

The struggle to free Nigeria from the clutches of tyranny and corruption must continue, with or without me.



Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi ,a cousin to late former Minister, Rasheed Gbadamosi and a Chieftain and gubernatorial Aspirant of the PDP in Lagos State was today arrested by the men of the DSS.Gbadamosi ,a Lagosian is a graduate of Lagos State Univrsity and owner of Amen Estate in Lagos.A strong critic of the Buhari's government,he had earlier posted his potential arrest on his Facebook thus:Human right Lawyer Ebun Olu Adegboruwa issued this statement condemning the arrest."I was informed late on February 22, 2017, that operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, have arrested one of the vocal critics of the Buhari administration, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi and they have now whisked him to an unknown destination.Members of his family and his lawyers were all denied access to accompany him. Those who arrested him have so far not disclosed their identities or their ultimate destination.It is disheartening now that the DSS has become like a Gestapo organisation, now being deploy by the State to harass citizens and opponents of government.The Constitution has granted a right to personal liberty to every citizen, which right can only be breached upon reasonable suspicion that a criminal offence has been committed and if this is the case, the suspect must be released on bail, or charged to court within 24 hours of arrest, if it is not a capital offence.My concern now is that Mr. Gbadamosi is being denied access to his family and his lawyers and he is being taken to an unknown destination.Accordingly, we will hold the government responsible for the welfare and state of health of Mr. Gbadamosi whilst he is in the custody of the DSS."Thank you.Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Esq.,