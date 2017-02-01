In Bayelsa, two young men, Izibefien Tamuno and Izibekuma George, adjudged responsible for the death of Edi Kolu, a Bayelsa government official in a mob attack have been sentenced to death.





He was said to be on an official duty to a community in Yenagoa. Justice Nayai Aganaba, ordered that the duo should be hanged.





The prosecution told the court that the two convicts killed the victim while he was on official duty with other staff from the office of the Surveyor-General of Bayelsa.





They maintained that Kolu who until his death was a staff of the office of the Surveyor General of Bayelsa, was killed when he and other government officials had gone to demarcate a boundary between Opolo community and Okutukutu in Yenagoa.





The prosecution stated that the deceased was carrying out his mandate in accordance with a judgment delivered by the Supreme Court in favour of Opolo community on the 21st day of May, 2015.





Messrs Tamuno and George of Okutukutu and Etegwe towns respectively, were subsequently sentenced for the murder of the surveyor by Justice Aganaba.





It was learnt that the surveyor, Mr. Kolu, was supervising the exercise when he strolled into an “unprotected area”, unaware that angry youths from Okutukutu were monitoring his movement.





The mob, armed with weapons, reportedly trailed the surveyor, caught and slaughtered him, while the driver of a bulldozer, which was also in the government team, was inflicted with a deep cut on his head while attempting to escape from the angry mob.





Though the surveyor was still breathing when help came his way, it was gathered that the nearest hospital was located at Okutukutu, the community the mob hailed from, fueling fears that he and his helpers might be attacked in the hospital.

He was said to have given up the ghost while being rushed to a distant hospital, before the case which was first investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, started.



