An Osun State High Court, sitting in Iwo, yesterday sentenced two armed robbers, Sunday Ishaih and Akeem Lamidi, to death by hanging.







They were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery.



On May 2, 2012, a gang of four robbers was said to have invaded the home of Mrs. Aladete at Asabi Okin, Iwo Local Government. They dug a hole in the wall into her sitting room.







The victim was beaten and threatened with guns. Her official vehicle was taken away but two of the robbers were arrested at Ibafo while trying to sell the car.







When the convicts were first arraigned on May 21, 2014, and the charge read to them, they pleaded not guilty.







Prosecuting Counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Bamidele Salawu (Principal State Counsel), called three witnesses and tendered some exhibits which were admitted without any objection.



Defence counsel C.N.N. Okwusidi pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.







Justice Moshood Adeigbe found them guilty on the two-count charge and sentenced them to death by hanging.



