Meanwhile,Human right lawyer Ebun Olu Adegboruwa has thrown his weight behind the February 6th 2017 rally being organized by Pop Star Tuface Idibia acros the country. The Presidency has reacted to the planned nationwide protest against the Buhari-led APC government scheduled to hold on the 6th of February 2017 and spearheaded by pop star and African Queen crooner, Innocent Idibia, popularly called, 2face.The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Electronic Media, Lauretta Onochie has, Tuesday, called on the pop star to come on national TV to state his “beef with Pres. Buhari” instead of going on national newspapers to make his grievances known. According to her: “Nigerians would like 2Baba to explain the policies that he’s not happy with on National LIVE TV, as well as proffer alternative economic policies that would better serve all Nigerians. Not on newspapers that could have been written by anyone.”“That way, Nigerians will know it’s entirely his idea, that he understands what he’s doing, and acting in the interest of all Nigerians. Otherwise, we might assume that the protest is for those who miss the heist that happened under You know who. Nigerians are waiting.Thank you Sir”. However, in what seems like a response to the Presidency, 2face, in a statement he made available to newsmen on Tuesday, said that “the people have hoped for a better Nigeria since 1999 but things are not getting any better for the majority.We are still where we are – poor and desperate. I will no longer be quiet” Thanking Enough is Enough, the 2Face Foundation, his fellow artistes and Nigerians fully in support of the protest the star allayed the fear of some that he might have been influenced by some political machinations, saying the protest is not a platform for politician or labour unions to manipulate.“It is not a platform for politicians of any party to manipulate. I know you will still spin it but for one second leave your battles aside and just listen to people without trying to score cheap political points against one another. It is not a point scoring exercise.It is certainly not personal. It is not an organized labour platform. With all due respect to our comrades who have done much for Nigeria, this march is for the unrepresented. It is not a ‘my religion or tribe is better than yours’ matter. All our blood is red. I, Innocent Idibia, am a living example of a Nigerian who owes their success to Nigerians of every tribe and religion. None ask what religion or tribe I am before supporting me.I am grateful.” The statement also strictly spells out how the protest march will take place, with time and place, it will commence. “On Monday, February 6th, meet me at the National Stadium at 8AM and we’ll walk to the National Theatre – 2 national icons that epitomise our decline – as we state clearly and peacefully that # IStandWithNigeria and Nigeria must work for all of us and all of us must work for Nigeria.” Read the statement in full Intro Since the idea of a nationwide march was first mentioned, the need for urgent solutions to the challenges facing Nigerians has become very clear.The people have hoped for a better Nigeria since 1999 but things are not getting any better for the majority. We are still where we are – poor and desperate. I will be no longer be quiet. I want to thank EiE, The 2face Foundation, numerous colleagues and countless fellow Nigerians for stepping up to partner with me. I am just a musician with a point of view and the ear of my fans.I have dedicated my time and resources to peace building, voter education towards peaceful elections and youth engagement in governance in Nigeria. This time around, my partners, colleagues and I have come together to present a platform for real Nigerians to communicate their real pains to government at all levels in a peaceful and articulate manner with a view to getting lasting solutions to our problems.This march is about demanding that all saboteurs of good government policies should hands off. This march is about encouraging positive minded Nigerians to continue to work without intimidation. We have a system that is clearly designed not to work for the majority. What is this match not about? It is not a platform for politicians of any party to manipulate.I know you will still spin it but for one second leave your battles aside and just listen to people without trying to score cheap political points against one another. It is not a point scoring exercise. It is certainly not personal. It is not an organized labour platform.With all due respect to our comrades who have done much for Nigeria, this march is for the unrepresented. It is not a ‘my religion or tribe is better than yours’ matter. All our blood is red. I, Innocent Idibia, am a living example of a Nigerian who owes their success to Nigerians of every tribe and religion. None ask what religion or tribe I am before supporting me.I am grateful. Therefore, it is with every sense of humility that I say that with this march, I want: 1) Security All Nigerians lives MUST matter. My religion, ethnicity or what part of the country I live shouldn’t determine the type of protection I get from my government.According to the Constitution, “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.” 2)Education To develop beyond oil, we have to invest in our human capital. Every child must have access to quality education. If our teachers are not paid, how will we raise the next generation to lead the country and run our businesses? 3)Health Health is wealth. People die daily from lack of basic, affordable health care.We can definitely do better. 4)Power Government needs to make it easier to generate power at the state and local government level so everything is not tied to the centre. We need electricity to be productive. The cost of generating our own power is crippling. 5)Unemployment Poor education plus a struggling economy means a lot of people are unemployed. Unemployed people are hungry and angry. 6)High cost of living Food, transportation, medicine, everything is 3 times, 4 times more expensive but our salaries haven’t increased.What do we do??? 7)Social Justice According to the Constitution, “The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a State based on the principles of democracy and social justice.” There cannot be one set of rules for the poor and another set for the rich. 8)Transparency The best way to kill corruption is to increase transparency. Government finances and contracts must be open and available to all. Who got the money, to do what and by when? 9)Cost of government Our governance is TOO expensive – federal, state, local – cars, housing, allowances.We must reduce the cost of maintaining our public officials 10)Patriotism I stand with Nigeria. There is enough in Nigeria for all of us to “chopbelleful”. Enough is enough. We must put Nigeria first and keep all the greedy & selfish people away from leadership. Call to Action Between now and Monday, February 6, I ask you to share via videos, Facebook, Twitter, blogs, SMS to 0902-355-5335. How are these issues affecting you?What are your daily struggles? How is it doing you? No matter what part of the world you are, I encourage you to share your stories. And join me on Monday in Surulere or online Use any of the hashtags # IStandWith2Baba #IStandWithNigeria # OneVoiceNigeria on social media. We will take all the reports and send them to our elected representatives as ONE VOICE of Nigerians across party, ethnic and religious lines – as they hear real people talk about real issues.On Monday, February 6th, meet me at the National Stadium at 8AM and we’ll walk to the National Theatre – 2 national icons that epitomise our decline – as we state clearly and peacefully that #IStandWithNigeria and Nigeria must work for all of us and all of us must work for Nigeria. Thank you! God bless Nigeria!!!





On January 16, 2017, the United Action for Democracy, declared the commencement of mass rallies all over the nation, as a way of mobilizing against the sufferings, pains, hunger and corruption that has characterized the General Buhari administration.





Activists were joined by market women, artisans, beggars and commoners, to embark upon an open street protest from the NLC secretariat in Yaba, to Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota. At the end of that rally, UAD called on all Nigerians to take up their own protests in the churches, schools, mosques and all over the country.





TUFACE IDIBIA has seized that initiative to declare a mass rally for February 6, 2017.

I endorse the rally and mass protest, whole heartedly and I urge all Nigerians to join in the protest, to make it peaceful and impactful.





There is no doubt now again, that this government has ran out of ideas on what to do to rescue our collapsed economy, it has lost the battle against corruption, the very anchor of its administration, we still hear of Boko Haram devastating blows now and then, the whole nation is in gross darkness presently on account of absence of electricity, people are losing their jobs daily, students are forced to withdraw from school for lack of money to pay the fees and there is general poverty, all across our land.





TUFACE's call is ripe for this moment and he should be encouraged and supported.





Thank you all.





Ebun-olu Adegboruwa

Lekki, Lagos.



