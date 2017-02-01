Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » THREE PEOPLE STONED TO DEATH IN BENUE STATE
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, February 18, 2017 / comment : 0




At least eight people died yesterday in a boat mishap at Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the overloaded boat was conveying some mourners for a funeral when it capsized at the Kaambe crossing point in Gbajimba, headquarters of the local government.

Guma LGA Sole Administrator, Anthony Shawon, told newsmen in Makurdi that the accident was caused by heavy wind, adding that most of the mourners who were excessively drunk refused to heed the advice of the boat paddlers to reduce the number of passengers to be ferried across the river.

Shawon further disclosed that the incident triggered a protest by some youths who blamed it on spiritual manipulation and accused three elders of the community who they stoned to death and burned their houses while the district head of Gbajimba, Gwatse Akaahena, had his car windscreen smashed.

Police spokesman, Moses Yamu, said normalcy had been restored even as investigation into the matter had commenced.

Source: Daily Trust

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú