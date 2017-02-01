At least eight people died yesterday in a boat mishap at Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.





It was gathered that the overloaded boat was conveying some mourners for a funeral when it capsized at the Kaambe crossing point in Gbajimba, headquarters of the local government.





Guma LGA Sole Administrator, Anthony Shawon, told newsmen in Makurdi that the accident was caused by heavy wind, adding that most of the mourners who were excessively drunk refused to heed the advice of the boat paddlers to reduce the number of passengers to be ferried across the river.





Shawon further disclosed that the incident triggered a protest by some youths who blamed it on spiritual manipulation and accused three elders of the community who they stoned to death and burned their houses while the district head of Gbajimba, Gwatse Akaahena, had his car windscreen smashed.





Police spokesman, Moses Yamu, said normalcy had been restored even as investigation into the matter had commenced.



