He said he decided to visit and show solidarity to Osinbajo and wish Buhari who is on vacation good health and safe return home.



He prayed that God would help the present administration, which he said came on board at a time that Nigeria is in recession occasioned by bad leadership by past administration.



The governor said, “Those that are wishing Mr. President dead should go and confront God who brought Mr. President to be President of Nigeria.



“It was not his making. When that time came, God made it possible, just like some of us.



“It was God that made it possible for us to be here and nobody can remove us until the time that God’s programme for Nigeria is completed and God decides what to do next.”



While urging all Nigerians to be law-abiding, Ortom said when leaders champion the course of disobeying the laws of the land, there would be anarchy.



“Nigeria is the only country we have. Definitely, we don’t want to be like Syria and other countries that have gotten themselves entangled in various calamities,” he said.



“I want to implore those who are bestowed with leadership, especially those who have taken oath of office, to obey the laws of the land, to protect the laws of the land and to live by the oath of office they have taken instead of playing politics of the extreme and causing things that can bring major disaster to our country.”



Source:Punch.

