44 commercial drivers have been apprehended by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), over failure to install the speed limit device in their vehicles.









This was disclosed by the State Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, on Thursday, in Abeokuta, that those apprehended had been sanctioned by the mobile court of the Corps.









The FRSC boss said that those sanctioned were booked for not installing the device following the announcement for its commencement on February 1.

Oladele said 82 vehicles were booked while 36 were cautioned.

“After our operation on Wednesday on enforcement of speed limiters, a total of 82 vehicles were stopped, with 44 vehicles booked, with 36 vehicles cautioned.

“A mobile court was also organized in Ota and I want to tell you that most of the drivers were fined N3, 000.

“The installation of the speed limit device is for their own safety and it will reduce the rate of accidents on our roads.

“I want to urge all commercial vehicle owners to try and get their speed limit device because the FRSC would continue to monitor to ensure that all of them comply,” he said.

However, many commercial drivers abandoned their routes for fear being caught.

During a visit to the popular Kuto Garage, some of the commercial drivers lamented the on the price of the device.

A driver, who identified himself as Saka Sobande, said that the money put at N50, 000 was too high, considering the present economic realities in the country.

He pleaded that the money should be paid instalmentally to ease their burden as regards purchasing of the device.

Many motorists were stranded in some major parks over the development.

Source:Tribune