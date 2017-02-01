Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to Aso Rock following the resurgence of violence in Southern Kaduna.





This is coming amidst additional security measures, including a total deployment of 15,285 policemen last week to the area in Southern Kaduna.

Informed sources disclosed that the Acting president summoned the IG toward last weekend, wanting to know why despite the security measures put in place and with the level of attention drawn to the area, the resurgence of violence resulting in the deaths of 21 persons was still possible in the area.

It was learnt further that Osinbajo had summoned the IGP to find out what the police was doing to arrest the situation and to also issue further directives on restoring law and order to the affected communities.

The immediate outcome of the IGP’s meeting with the Acting President was the intensification and adoption of a set of additional security measures that would help contain the situation.

Besides deploying over 15,000 cops to the area, it was also learnt that the police high command has now concluded arrangements for the establishment of a new Police Squadron in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, as part of broad measures adopted to curb the violence.

It was gathered that 18 Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) and a unit of Belarus-trained police Special Forces have been deployed to the area.

The police, in addition, have now increased helicopter surveillance in the entire area to prevent a recurrence of violence in the communities.

Besides, the police have so far arrested 38 suspects linked to the violence while 29 firearms have been recently recovered.

The IGP, the source said, has further assured that there will now be stronger police presence and security in Southern Kaduna.