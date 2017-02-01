Six passengers travelling from Abuja to Onitsha in Anambra State have been kidnapped in Okene Local Government of Kogi State.







It was learnt the incident occurred yesterday at Achoze village, about 6:30a.m.







A source said 10 armed men blocked the vehicle and ordered the passengers out.







The driver, said the source, abandoned the vehicle and ran into the bush, while the abductors shot into the air.







One of the passengers, who preferred anonymity, said she escaped by the grace of God.







She said some of the passengers were injured while escaping, adding that they reported the incident to the police in Okene.







Spokesman Williams Ayah confirmed the incident. He said the police would rescue the victims.



Okene Local Government Administrator Mallam Abdulrazaq Muhammad has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew.







He said the decision was taken because of increase in killing and kidnapping, adding that commercial motorcyclists were barred from operating between 6a.m. and 6p.m.



