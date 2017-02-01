Senate President, Bukola Saraki who visited President Muhammadu Buharin alongside Speaker, House of Representatives has issued a press statement on the visit.





Here is the Press Release personally signed by the Senate President





"Myself, Rt Honorable Yakubu Dogara and leader of Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan paid a visit to President Buhari in Abuja House in London.





We were delighted to see that President Buhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits.









The President I saw today is healthy, witty and himself.





The president’s absence and imminent return shows that there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working with all organs of government fulfilling their mandate. And let me use the time tested cliché, there is no cause for alarm!"









Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Senate President and Chairman National Assembly



