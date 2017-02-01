Former SA Social Media to former President,Goodluck Jonathan and Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi have been on each other’s neck over some posts made by Reno on the person of the former Governor of Rivers State.





Here is a reply by Amaechi through his media aide David Iyiofor









A Letter To Wendell Simlin aka Reno Omokri On Your Petty Vituperations Against Rotimi Amaechi …. By David Iyofor









My dear Wendell aka Reno,





I am not sure how to address you, whether to call you Reno Omokri or Wendell Smilin. This in itself is a fundamental problem. Your multiple identities send a profound message about your character and duplicitous personality.





For the benefit of those who may not remember, I crave your indulgence to remind them that Wendell Smilin is one of your multiple names, the fake name(like the fake opinion articles, replete with fake news you write), you used to create a fake document that sought to portray our former Central Bank Governor, now Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as a sponsor of terrorism in 2014 when you worked as the lead social media attack dog for former President Goodluck Jonathan.





Your role was simple: disparage and demonized anyone who attempts to disagree with, and criticize, most times constructively, your principal. I have no qualms with how you decide to put food on your table. However, I quiver whenever I recall that you used and faked the name of your brother-In-law’s innocent young son, Wendell Simlin to demonize Emir Sanusi. Who does that? What kind of a human being are you? You’re at liberty to sell your conscience, soul and even your entire being (both physical and spiritual), for a mess of porridge; but must you drag the name of your innocent young relative into your mess?





Before I dig into your niggling obfuscating article- Time to question the pot bellied Amaechi’s sanity- on Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation (by the way, one of our finest administrators), again, indulge me to make a confession. I sometimes sympathize with you, especially during the early days after you and your principal were unceremoniously and shockingly (to you) voted out of Aso Rock Villa; no thanks to Rotimi Amaechi and other gallant democrats.





I imagined your abysmal pain, your colossal loss, and the awful, dreadful end to your Aso Rock meal ticket; and tried to situate your profound angst, uncontrollable anger and intense hatred for Rotimi Amaechi because of the key role he played (which was noble) in dislodging your principal, which inadvertently took away your source of livelihood. Honestly, I tried to understand how you felt and that made it less difficult to ignore your early meaningless and nonsensical vituperations against Amaechi. But for how long will you stay angry and mad at Amaechi for playing a key role in the removal of your boss? As a pastor (that is one prefix in front of one of your names I can’t seem to wrap my head around), you ought to know that the Bible tells Christians not to hold a grudge or stay angry. In your case it’s been such a long time-almost two years after your principal lost the Presidential election.





My dear Wendell Simlin aka Reno Omokri, your recent tirade, like the previous ones targeted at Rotimi Amaechi clearly signposts a dark vengeful heart. You called Amaechi a ‘confirmed liar’ and questioned his sanity; while the reality is that you are the one who had consistently lied and is still lying to Nigerians, faking documents and faking news to deceive Nigerians.





Tell me where, when and how Amaechi lied? Did Amaechi lie when he said recently in the interview with some national newspapers that the then CBN(Central Bank of Nigeria) governor, the same Sanusi Lamido Sanusi that you faked documents to demonized, wrote a letter to your principal our then President, that $49 billion cannot be accounted for and so was missing from NNPC account and not paid to the federation account?





Was it because Sanusi had the guts and courage to write the letter of the missing $49 billion to your principal that made you fake documents and social media accounts that designed to portray Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as a sponsor of terrorists?





Was Amaechi lying when he said in the same interview that if the missing billions of dollars were deployed for developmental projects by your principal’s administration, the infrastructural gap we suffer today won’t be this huge and half of the missing money is enough to build the rail projects we are now going to borrow money from China for?





Did Amaechi lie when he said your principal did not save money in spite of the huge savings he inherited from previous administrations and was surreptitiously spending alone the money meant for Federal, States and Local Government Councils? Was Amaechi lying when he said your principal’s administration refused to call NEC (National Economic Council) meetings for about two years, in violation of the constitution, so that the administration you were part of, can covertly continue to spend the money meant for the three tiers of government?





Does it not trouble you that there seems to be an obvious link between the missing billions Sanusi Lamido Sanusi wrote about to your principal and the billons of naira and other currencies that were allegedly squandered on frivolities like the N2 billion supposedly given to marabouts to pray for your principal’s election victory or the N4 billion for propaganda work and many others? How do you even sleep at night?





You say Amaechi lied and no money was missing; yet billions in Naira and other currencies are been recovered regularly from top operatives of your principal’s administration.





You even went as low as writing that Amaechi consistently betrays his benefactors without mentioning one benefactor he betrayed; and the accusations from matters that are in court. How low can you go?





While you questioned the sanity of Amaechi, many Nigerians feel pity for you and know that you are the one who needs psychiatric and perhaps spiritual help. You are like a mad man in the market square that points his fingers at sane people, calling them mad. The Amaechi I know will not apologize for the prominent role he played to remove your boss from the Villa. Your principal is gone and gone for good; perhaps, he may never return to Aso Rock as its landlord. No amount of demonizing Amaechi would reverse this. The earlier you get over the loss, the better for you, mentally and otherwise, Wendell Simlin aka Reno Omokri.









David Iyofor wrote from Abuja









Reno Omokri's response









Rotimi Amaechi: A Decorated Monkey is Still a Monkey!



It has been brought to my attention the attack on my person by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, after I exposed his lies with regards to the figure of $49.8 billion which he claimed former President Goodluck Jonathan pilfered from the national treasury.'



In my response to that false allegation, I stated with facts, figures and dates that not only did Mr. Amaechi lie, but that he is directly to blame for some of the economic challenges facing the nation. Unable to dispute my facts, Amaechi has resorted to insults and abuse on my person. My response is as follows:



I will never, ever exchange insults with a lowlife. A lowlife with a ministerial position is still a lowlife just as a decorated monkey is still a monkey. Other than holding one government position or the other, Amaechi has never been associated with any private success so he is very insecure when people challenge his unenviable record in government with facts.



To borrow a line from a hit song, I Reno Omokri, know who God says I am, where he says I am at and what he says I will be. I do not need a government position to maintain my relevance. I was somebody before I went into government, I am somebody after leaving government and by the grace of God, I will forever remain somebody without a government position, so nothing a pot bellied man can say or do to me can ever alter what God has said about me.



I would rather advise Rotimi Amaechi to respond to the issues I raised, namely that there was no missing '$49.8 billion' and that on September 21, 2012, he called on the Federal Government to share the funds in the Excess Crude Account, and that it was he, Rotimi Amaechi, as Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, that led some state governors to take the Federal Government to court to compel it to share the proceeds from the Excess Crude Account because then President Jonathan insisted on saving the money, a case that they won and therefore it is hypocritical of him to accuse former President Jonathan of not saving for the rainy day.



I challenge Rotimi Amaechi to separate himself from his government positions and see if he can maintain his relevance. He borrows his relevance from government. He does not add relevance to government. In two years as a minister, the only 'achievement' he can boast of is the Abuja-Kaduna railway that was built and completed by the very same Goodluck Jonathan he likes to castigate.



President Jonathan has been out of office for two years. I am no longer his aide, neither am I on salary, yet I continue to be loyal to him. Can Amaechi say the same of himself? Is he capable of being loyal to anybody or institution without having something to gain? Is that not why his stomach is protruding and potbellied? Because he is only loyal to his stomach! No wonder he admitted spending $500,000 to host Professor Wole Soyinka to a one day dinner. Amaechi epitomizes stomach infrastructure!



It is this loyalty to stomach only that has placed Amaechi in the awkward position where ALL the living ex-Governors of Rivers state are against him along with the incumbent Governor, Nyesom Wike. A man who cannot command loyalty at home and can't walk the streets of Port Harcourt without armed guards.



What Amaechi does not understand is that there is life after government. Whenever President Muhammadu Buhari retires from politics, he will be received with joy by Katsina people. Whenever Bola Tinubu retires, he will be received with arms wide open by Lagos people. But who will receive Amaechi when he retires? Certainly not Rivers people who view him as a serial betrayer of their interests and the interests of his zone.



A man who can sell his own mother for a useless government position cannot expect to retire in the motherland. Maybe Amaechi will retire to Daura with Buhari as his domestic servant and in house sycophant for life!



Has he forgotten so soon how he was publicly disgraced by his colleague, the minister of Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, when he was trying to sabotage the Maritime University at Okerenkoko? While others are attracting development to their zones, Amaechi is subtracting progress from his zone. Thank God for Kachikwu who told him that "We are not going to throw away the baby with bath water. We deal with the issues but the university will be developed. If he (Amaechi) does not want it in Maritime, I will take it in petroleum"?



Even if Rotimi Amaechi spends all day insulting me directly or through proxies, it takes absolutely nothing from me. If insults could kill, Donald Trump would be dead, but he is in the White House instead.



A lizard with an overinflated ego is still a lizard, not an alligator. Rotimi Amaechi may have left his village but his village never left him! That is why he continues to display his inferiority complex by dressing in ill fitting designer clothes bought at huge expense! Alas, he is trying to suppress the memory of when he wore the same clothes for three days. But the man makes the clothes, the clothes don't make the man. Poverty mentality is his undoing!

He calls himself lion of Ubima. A lion with a pot belly and that can't win elections? If he wants to see a real lion he should go to Bourdillon!

Finally, rather than insult me, Rotimi Amaechi should seek medical attention for his protruding pot belly. Doctors warn that a protruding belly, like his, is a symptom of too much food and too little exercise.

Obviously, Rotimi Amaechi should focus more on exercising his body and his brain. Unfortunately, he seems to only exercise his mouth by eating too much and talking too much which is why he is prone to frequent verbal and anal diarrhea.

Reno Omokri is the founder of the Mind of Christ Christian Center in California, author of Shunpiking: No Shortcuts to God and Why Jesus Wept and the host of Transformation with Reno Omokri



