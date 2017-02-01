Some Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP have been arrested by Military officials at Etche Local Government Area of Rivers state where INEC is holding a supplementary rerun election.The Chieftains were arrested alongside more than 50 other armed youths in Ulakwo community in Etche.State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Samuel Wonosike is one of those arrested.Others arrested are two former Local Government Chairmen, Roland Sekibo and Odiari Princewill.A senior military officer told newsmen that one of the arrested youths indicted the PDP chieftains for recruiting them for the election in Etche.The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt is yet to issue a statement on the development.In the meantime, those arrested have been taken to an unknown destination.The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday conducted the last of the rerun elections in Etche and Omuma Local Government Areas of Rivers state