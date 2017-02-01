Select Menu

» » » RESULT OF TEST IS OUT...BUHARI NOT COMING BACK ANYTIME SOON...PRESIDENCY
Posted date: Tuesday, February 21, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari thanks millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country.

The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.
President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.

FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)

