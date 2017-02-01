The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.
President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.
During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.
FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
