President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.



During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.



FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

President Muhammadu Buhari thanks millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country.The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.