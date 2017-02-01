hes.”



According to her, she speaks with the president daily since his departure to London on annual leave and he is in high spirits.



She added that “I just returned from the lesser Hajj and even while in Saudi Arabia, I was communicating with him daily.’’



The president’s sister, popularly called Amadodo, said that while in Saudi Arabia, she communicated with Buhari every 10 hours.



A cross section of people in the ancient city of Daura, Katsina State, expressed dismay over how some Nigerians spread rumours about the president’s health.



The Northwest Organising Secretary of All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Abdulrahman Daura, described the rumoured death and state of health of the president as baseless and unfounded.



Daura said “Buhari is in good health and is only conducting routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom.”



He advised those spreading such rumours to always be constructive and avoid campaign of hate and calumny, adding that “it is only God that gives health and takes life.”



Source:NAN

