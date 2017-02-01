Enugu-based Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, said Friday night that the President Muhammadu Buhari is in a dilemma, even as he urged Nigerians to pray for his quick recovery.





Mbaka also placed curses on all public officers in Nigeria who looted the treasury of the country, saying that they must all suffer for their actions.





Delivering a sermon at the first Adoration Crusade for the year, Mbaka said President Buhari as an individual means well for Nigeria, “but unfortunately, he surrounded himself with officials who have different agenda”.





Mbaka said: “Buhari has good intentions for the country, unfortunately, his subordinates have different agenda - they are interested in their pockets.”





He urged the president to demonstrate that he is not identifying with corrupt officials by “doing the needful”.





“Those wishing the president death don’t love this country. Children of God, what do people gain by wishing somebody death? We should pray for our leaders; that is what the Bible says,” he added.





Mbaka enjoined Nigerians not to lose hope, saying there is light at the end of the tunnel.



