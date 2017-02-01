Select Menu

» » » PRESIDENT BUHARI EXTENDS VACATION, WRITES NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Posted date: Sunday, February 05, 2017


President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.



