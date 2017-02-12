Select Menu

Posted date: Tuesday, February 28, 2017



In a renewed onslaughts against kidnappers across the country, the operatives of the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad working on actionable intelligence, with the assistance of Technical Intelligence Unit TIU/ATIC, smashed a vicious kidnap for ransom gang and arrested three (3) kidnappers on 12/2/2017 at their hideout in Abuja and Kano respectively.  

The suspects are  Uche Obiora ,Michael Ishaku ,Raphael  Dauda, Mohammed Sanusi Haruna (His room was used to keep  the victims for nine (9) days at mpape quarters FCT Abuja).
Recovered from them were ,Operational vehicle of the gang (Abuja color Mazda) with reg No. SNK 891 TM.
ii.            One AK 49 rifle
iii.         Fifty nine (59) 7.65 mm live ammunition

The suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to have collected one million naira ransom money before releasing the victims.
Investigation is being intensified to arrest the other fleeing members of the syndicate.

