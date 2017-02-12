In a renewed onslaughts against kidnappers across the country, the operatives of the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad working on actionable intelligence, with the assistance of Technical Intelligence Unit TIU/ATIC, smashed a vicious kidnap for ransom gang and arrested three (3) kidnappers on 12/2/2017 at their hideout in Abuja and Kano respectively.





The suspects are Uche Obiora ,Michael Ishaku , Raphael Dauda , Mohammed Sanusi Haruna (His room was used to keep the victims for nine (9) days at mpape quarters FCT Abuja).

Recovered from them were ,Operational vehicle of the gang (Abuja color Mazda) with reg No. SNK 891 TM.

ii. One AK 49 rifle

iii. Fifty nine (59) 7.65 mm live ammunition





The suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to have collected one million naira ransom money before releasing the victims.

Investigation is being intensified to arrest the other fleeing members of the syndicate.



