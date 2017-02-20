Three suspected kidnappers were at weekend killed when they engaged operatives of the Anti-Kidnap Unit (AKU) of the Police Force in a shootout in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.





Also, three kidnap victims were rescued during the operation by the operatives of AKU, led by the Commander, Superintendent of Police (SP) Edward Shadare at about 4: 30pm.





Among the victims rescued were two females, Timi Endure and Nasi Fatima. A male staff of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Eze Wilson, who was abducted on January 20, 2017, was also rescued.





The Police onslaught against the hoodlums followed a tip-off and analysis of the kidnapper’s calls demanding ransom from relatives of the victims.





The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Omoni Nnamdi, who confirmed the development, said the AKU team traced the bandits to their hideout in Choba, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.





Nnamdi disclosed that on sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire, leading to a gun duel. At the end of the shootout, three of the suspects were killed, while two policemen sustained gunshot wounds.





He stated that the three kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt and had reunited with their families.





The PPRO further said one of the kidnappers escaped, alleging that the miscreants were responsible for series of kidnapping incidents around the Choba/Ada George and Obiri Ikwerre axis of Port Harcourt.





He said efforts were on to track the fleeing suspects, while appealing to members of the public to provide useful information that would help the police track down the suspects.



