The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, regret to announce the shift of date of the National Security Summit on Kidnapping, Farmers-Pastoralists Clashes, Violent Crimes and Other Forms of Criminality in Nigeria earlier scheduled to hold on 22nd and 23rd of February, 2017 in Abuja to a new date that will be announced in due course.





The change of date was necessitated by the need to make the summit all encompassing and allow more stakeholders to participate actively in the conference.





The Inspector General of Police, recognizes the concerns which all the stakeholders have registered towards the success of the summit and hereby expresses sincere apology to the Chairman of the summit, the Thirty Six (36) State Governors and FCT Minister, Guest of Honour, Service Chiefs, Government Functionaries, Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, Members of the Organized Private Sector, Captains of Industry, Heads of other sister Security and Safety Agencies, Leaders of Herdsmen and Farmers Associations, Resource persons and Intellectuals, Women and Youth Groups, Opinion Leaders, Important Stakeholders and other invited guests for the inconveniences the change of date may cause them.





Please accept the assurances and appreciation of the Inspector General of Police



