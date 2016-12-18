Select Menu

» » POLICE ARRESTS,PARADES ALLEGED KILLERS OF LAGOS BASED CUSTOMS OFFICER
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, February 04, 2017




A five man  gang of vicious armed robbers and killers of an Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab on  22/12/2016 at Tincan area of Lagos have been arrested and paraded by the Police.

Sequel to the report of the incident and a coordinated operation carried out by IGP’S Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) on the directive of the Inspector General of Police, to fish out the killers of the custom officer.

The following suspects were trailed and arrested between 28th  December 2016, and 18th January,  2017.
    SUSPECTS: Five (5)
i.                   Lucky Williams ‘M’ 29YRS from Oboritu LGA AkwaIbom state  (gang leader)
ii.                 Akinloye Samuel ‘M’
iii.               Abraham lot ‘M’
iv.               Bolaji Taiwo ‘M’ 25yrs
v.                 Lanre Humplrey Aimuto ‘M’ 33yrs
EXHIBIT:
              i. ONE INFINIX PHONE belonging to the victim recovered from Lucky Williams the gang leader.

Humphrey Aimudo it was alleged organized the gang that robbed and killed the Custom officer on the 22/12/2016 while he closed from duty on his way home.

The suspects confessed to have information that the custom Officer had in his possession four million Naira cash and some Dollars and this prompted the attack and killing of the officer after they snatched the bag containing some money from the officer.

All the suspects volunteered confessional statements admitting the various criminal roles they played in the commission of this heinous crime.

They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation for murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.

They’ll be charged to court soon 

