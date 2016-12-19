Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » POLICE ARRESTS LEADER OF KILLERS OF THREE GUARDS AT ISHERI NORTH ESTATE LAGOS
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, February 16, 2017 / comment : 0




A follow up by the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in synergy with Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), trailed and arrested one Joseph Omoni 38 years, native of Ajagba community, Ese Odo LGA of Ondo state in Century village in Ogijo Town of Ogun State.

The suspect volunteered confessional statement indicating the level of his involvement and the leading role he played in the kidnap of Secretary of Isheri Estate Landlord Association where three (3) private security men were killed. He is currently in Police custody.

The suspect confessed further to the kidnap/assassination attack on Ikorodu mile 12 road on 19/12/2016 where Aisha Ali Balogun and one other were killed.

He also admitted to have participated actively as a gang member in the kidnap of Turkish School children and members of the staff in Ogun State recently.

Two (2) houses built from the ransom money by the suspect and one other gang member Aka Chairman have been identified and sealed off by the Police at Century Village Ogijo in Ogun State.
Investigation is being intensified to arrest the remaining members of the gang who are still at large. The suspect will be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú