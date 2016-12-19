



A follow up by the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in synergy with Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), trailed and arrested one Joseph Omoni 38 years, native of Ajagba community, Ese Odo LGA of Ondo state in Century village in Ogijo Town of Ogun State.





The suspect volunteered confessional statement indicating the level of his involvement and the leading role he played in the kidnap of Secretary of Isheri Estate Landlord Association where three (3) private security men were killed. He is currently in Police custody.





The suspect confessed further to the kidnap/assassination attack on Ikorodu mile 12 road on 19/12/2016 where Aisha Ali Balogun and one other were killed.





He also admitted to have participated actively as a gang member in the kidnap of Turkish School children and members of the staff in Ogun State recently.





Two (2) houses built from the ransom money by the suspect and one other gang member Aka Chairman have been identified and sealed off by the Police at Century Village Ogijo in Ogun State.