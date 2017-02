Details of their discussion was not made available as at the time of posting this news.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and two leaders of the National Assembly were in London to see President Muhammadu Buhari at Abuja House in London today.Saraki, Dogara left the country this morning to meet President Buhari who has been in London on medical vacation since last month.It was gathered that the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan (APC, Yobe) and the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila are also on the trip .