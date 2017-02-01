The Public Notice Advert in Newspapers

Lagos-based businessman, Olaniran Anthony Igbaroola has explained the motive behind the Public Notice advertorial in a national daily disputing his paternity of one Enitan Olanike Keji.









Igbaroola, in the paid advert published in The Guardian of February 2017 also denied the marriage to Enitan's mother, Esther Boladale Arike. He explained that he took the decision in the best interest of his biological children and to forestall peace in the family.









Backing his claim with documents, Igbaroola said the conflict of confidence and trust that stemmed up from the paternity of Enitan Olanike Keji was believed to have been laid to rest since September 13, 1994, when a Parentage Dispute Forensic Science was conducted and the result was negative.









"That clearly established the fact that I, Olaniran Anthony Igbaroola could not be the father of Enitan. Here are valid documents from the DNA and the court of law to prove my claims. (See Attached document).

"The judgement of a court of law also established that I am not the husband of Enitan's mother, Esther Boladale Arike.

I have also disassociated myself and the entire Bisi Igbaroola's family of Ilesha, Osun State from the purported wedding, wherein my siblings-Oladele Igbaroola and Cecilia Bolupe Afolabi nee Igbaroola, conducted a traditional marriage for Enitan, an action against the wish and support of the entire Bisi Igbaraoola's family of Ilesha.





I have also deposed to an affidavit to dispute all these claims.





He recalled that the ugly incident reared its head two decades after, following the dispute that arose between him and his siblings from the manner his late mother would be buried.





"My two other siblings-Oladele and Cecilia have planned the burial without the consent and blessings of the larger family. The plan did not conform to the norms and practices of conducting burials in the family.





A large section of the family protested but they stood to their grounds. When we all decided to allow them for peace sake and because I declined to finance the obnoxious burial plan, they were financially constrained and it was at that point that Boladale Arike, mother of Enitan approached them to represent the 'Bride's' Parents'.

He said he was reliably informed that they were offered money and they collected the blood money and stood in as the Bride's Father at the wedding.





They sacrificed the burial for the wedding. What is the relationship? These are questions the traitors and vultures may have to answer, he said.





He expressed his shock that to cover their foibles, his two other siblings (Oladele Igbaroola and Cecilia Bolupe Afolabi Nee Igbaroola) claimed he was dead.





"They told Enitan and the mother that I was dead and they collected the sum of N500, 000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira), fraudulently them to represent both the Igbaroola family and I at the engagement ceremony.





This action, he said was contrary to a court- ordered DNA test that established he was not the father and the court judgement that clearly stated that he was not the biological father of Enitan Olanike Keji.









Igbaroola debunked the claim that he his action was too harsh and against Enitan, said: "I have no reason to begrudge anyone. I want to state here that while I wish Enitan Olanike Keji a marital bliss, my action was to protect my legitimate children and myself, in a case of unforeseen circumstances, the public notice became urgent and important, as actions in a court of law may take thy kingdom come."







