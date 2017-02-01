Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has forwarded names of nine eligible applicants to the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, Judicial Service Commission, Walter Samuel Onnoghen, CFR, for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.





This followed a rigorous process of shortlisting done by a select committee chairmanned by President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, A B Mahmoud, SAN with eight other eminent lawyers as members.





Applicants shortlisted by NBA for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court are the following :





(1)Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN. Year of Call : 1978

State. : Anambra









(2)Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe, SAN,

Year of Call : 1983

State. : Delta









(3) Yunus Ustas Usman, SAN ,

Year of Call : 1983

State : Kogi









(4)Babatunde Fagbohunlu, SAN.

Year of Call : 1988

State. : Ondo









(5) Miannayaaja Essien, SAN,

Year of Call : 1985

State. : Rivers









(6)Awa Uma Kalu, SAN,

Year of Call : 1978

State. : Abia





(7) Professor Awalu Hamish Yadudu

Year of Call : 1979

State. : Kano









(8)Tajudeen Oladoja

Year of Call : 1985

State. : Kwara





(9) Ayuba Giwa.

Year of Call : 1983

State. Edo









It is worth mentioning that the abovementioned applicants were shortlisted from a total of 89 Expressions of Interest that were meticulously scrutinized.





It would be recalled that the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, CFR had earlier forwarded a request to President of NBA, A B Mahmoud, SAN "to nominate suitable candidate for consideration as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria."



