» » » OLISA AGBAKOBA,8 OTHERS PENCILED DOWN AS SUPREME COURT JUDGES
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, February 10, 2017 / comment : 0



Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has forwarded names of nine eligible applicants to the Acting Chief  Justice of Nigeria and Chairman,  Judicial Service Commission, Walter Samuel Onnoghen, CFR,  for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

 This followed  a rigorous process of shortlisting done by a select committee chairmanned by President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA,  A B  Mahmoud, SAN  with eight other eminent lawyers as members.

 Applicants shortlisted  by NBA for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court are the following : 

(1)Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN. Year of Call : 1978
State.           :  Anambra


(2)Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe, SAN, 
Year of Call :   1983
State.            :  Delta


(3) Yunus Ustas Usman, SAN ,
Year of Call : 1983
State            :  Kogi


 (4)Babatunde Fagbohunlu, SAN.
Year of Call : 1988
State.           :  Ondo


(5) Miannayaaja Essien, SAN, 
Year of Call : 1985
State.           :  Rivers


(6)Awa Uma Kalu, SAN,
Year of Call : 1978
State.           : Abia

(7)  Professor Awalu Hamish Yadudu
Year of Call : 1979
State.           :  Kano


(8)Tajudeen Oladoja
Year of Call : 1985
State.           : Kwara

(9) Ayuba Giwa.
Year of Call : 1983
State.            Edo


It is worth mentioning that the abovementioned applicants were shortlisted from a total of 89 Expressions of Interest that were meticulously scrutinized.

It would be recalled  that  the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, CFR had earlier forwarded a request to President of NBA,   A B Mahmoud, SAN  "to nominate suitable candidate for consideration as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria."

