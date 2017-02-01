Abia state Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, wishes to congratulate his Rivers State counterpart, Chief Nyesom Wike, on his recent awards as Authority and Sun Newspapers' Governor of the year.





Governor Ikpeazu believes that "Mr Projects" deserves the multiple awards he received recently as they reflect his continuing excellent performance in delivering dividends of democracy to Rivers people.





He wishes to assure Governor Wike that the good relationship between the people of Abia and Rivers state will continue to expand for the mutual benefit of citizens and residents of both states.